Massif Winter 2022: Poiana Brașov festival announces first details

Massif Winter 2022, an event developed by the organizers of the festivals Untold and Neversea, is scheduled to take place in Poiana Brașov, a well-known resort in central Romania, between March 6 and March 13.

The week-long event will have a program of electronic music shows, live acts, parties, culinary experiences and activities for fans of winter sports.

It will be held on the plateau between the Recreation Center and Bradul slope in Poiana Brașov and in six other venues in the resort. There will be one main and one secondary stage on the plateau, another stage in Poiana Ruia, and five après-ski areas for entertainment experiences.

Tickets for the event go on sale in the second half of January. Beginning December 22, holiday packages are available, offering access to all events and accommodation in Poiana Brașov.

Massif Winter is part of an entertainment concert designed with mountain tourism in mind, and taking into account the region’s tourism development strategy. There will also be a summer festival, and semi-permanent leisure concepts, the organizers said. The project aims to turn Poiana Brașov into one of the most attractive resorts for young audiences. It will be financed by the organizers of Untold and Neversea. The 2022 budget for Massif Winter exceeds EUR 2.4 million, the Brașov City Hall explained.

“We are not talking about a festival, but about a concept. We are talking not only about economic benefits but also about how we can make Poiana Brașov attractive for foreign tourists as well. I am glad we are talking about big festivals because Brașov needs to be a landmark on Romania’s music, culture, and festivals map. Adding up to Brașov’s cultural offer, such an event is beneficial and needed,” Brașov mayor Allen Coliban said.

“Massif Winter will be the largest entertainment project held in a winter mountain landscape in Central and Eastern Europe, and I am convinced we will manage to offer participants the most complex holiday experience, with quality entertainment in the main event area but also novel experiences on the slopes and at every après-ski,” Bogdan Rădulescu, with Untold Universe, said.

(Photo: Marius Dorin Balate | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com