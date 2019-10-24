Ro Insider
Food vlogger Mark Wiens visits Romania
24 October 2019
Food vlogger Mark Wiens, known for the videos shot in destinations all over the world, is currently visiting Romania.

He was invited to visit the country by an initiative group called Romania Food Tours, which aims to host at least once a year the visit of a world-known influencer in order to increase the influx of foreign tourists.

Wiens has more than 5 million followers on YouTube and 925,000 followers on Instagram. Many of them are potential tourists, who chose their next destination after seeing the videos he posted.

Wiens will visit Brașov, Mălâncrav, Sibiu and Mărginimea Sibiului, Danube Delta, and the capital Bucharest.

The partners of the initiative are the Federation of the Hotel Industry in Romania, Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, Microgreens România, Experience Transylvania, Green Village, Danube Delta Association, Tarom, Black Cab, Săgeata Apei, and public institutions from the sites included in the visit.

(Photo courtesy of Mihai Eminescu Trust)

[email protected]

Normal
