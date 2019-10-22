Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 10:12
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig, who was a guest at the Transylvania Comic-Con in Cluj-Napoca over the weekend, remembered his first experience in Romania, 14 years ago.

Ludwig said he spent over three months in Bucharest, where for the filming of his first major film The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, also starring Ian McShane, Frances Conroy, and Christopher Eccleston. He also remembers witnessing the opening of the first Starbucks in Romania and the huge lines.

The 27-year old actor also thanked his parents in an Instagram post for the support they gave him in his early career.

“Last day promoting #vikings #season6 in #Romania last time I was here it was 14years ago with my beautiful mother who moved her whole life to support my dream as I filmed my first big motion picture at 13 years old called #theseeker my dad and her would take turns supervising me on set. I am reminded of how lucky I was to have that kind of support growing up,” Ludwig wrote on Instagram.

“So much has changed since then but the country is just as beautiful as I remember. Wish you guys were here.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last day promoting #vikings #season6 in #Romania last time I was here it was 14years ago with my beautiful mother who moved her whole life to support my dream as I filmed my first big motion picture at 13 years old called #theseeker my dad and her would take turns supervising me on set. I am reminded of how lucky I was to have that kind of support growing up. I Love you guys and am so grateful for you @sharleneludwig and @haraldludwig So much has changed since then but the country is just as beautiful as I remember. Wish you guys were here. I’d post a pic of us back then but I don’t have it with me so it’ll have to wait. ❤️ I hope everyone’s having an awesome day!

A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig) on

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising was Alexander Ludwig’s first major movie. He then played in Race to Which Mountain but is better known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games. However, the role that made him famous is that of Bjorn Lothbrok in the historical action series Vikings, which he played in the last five seasons. The last season of the series starts on December 4 on History Channel.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vikings Facebook page)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 10:12
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig, who was a guest at the Transylvania Comic-Con in Cluj-Napoca over the weekend, remembered his first experience in Romania, 14 years ago.

Ludwig said he spent over three months in Bucharest, where for the filming of his first major film The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, also starring Ian McShane, Frances Conroy, and Christopher Eccleston. He also remembers witnessing the opening of the first Starbucks in Romania and the huge lines.

The 27-year old actor also thanked his parents in an Instagram post for the support they gave him in his early career.

“Last day promoting #vikings #season6 in #Romania last time I was here it was 14years ago with my beautiful mother who moved her whole life to support my dream as I filmed my first big motion picture at 13 years old called #theseeker my dad and her would take turns supervising me on set. I am reminded of how lucky I was to have that kind of support growing up,” Ludwig wrote on Instagram.

“So much has changed since then but the country is just as beautiful as I remember. Wish you guys were here.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last day promoting #vikings #season6 in #Romania last time I was here it was 14years ago with my beautiful mother who moved her whole life to support my dream as I filmed my first big motion picture at 13 years old called #theseeker my dad and her would take turns supervising me on set. I am reminded of how lucky I was to have that kind of support growing up. I Love you guys and am so grateful for you @sharleneludwig and @haraldludwig So much has changed since then but the country is just as beautiful as I remember. Wish you guys were here. I’d post a pic of us back then but I don’t have it with me so it’ll have to wait. ❤️ I hope everyone’s having an awesome day!

A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig) on

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising was Alexander Ludwig’s first major movie. He then played in Race to Which Mountain but is better known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games. However, the role that made him famous is that of Bjorn Lothbrok in the historical action series Vikings, which he played in the last five seasons. The last season of the series starts on December 4 on History Channel.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vikings Facebook page)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40