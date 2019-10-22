Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig, who was a guest at the Transylvania Comic-Con in Cluj-Napoca over the weekend, remembered his first experience in Romania, 14 years ago.

Ludwig said he spent over three months in Bucharest, where for the filming of his first major film The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, also starring Ian McShane, Frances Conroy, and Christopher Eccleston. He also remembers witnessing the opening of the first Starbucks in Romania and the huge lines.

The 27-year old actor also thanked his parents in an Instagram post for the support they gave him in his early career.

“Last day promoting #vikings #season6 in #Romania last time I was here it was 14years ago with my beautiful mother who moved her whole life to support my dream as I filmed my first big motion picture at 13 years old called #theseeker my dad and her would take turns supervising me on set. I am reminded of how lucky I was to have that kind of support growing up,” Ludwig wrote on Instagram.

“So much has changed since then but the country is just as beautiful as I remember. Wish you guys were here.”

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising was Alexander Ludwig’s first major movie. He then played in Race to Which Mountain but is better known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games. However, the role that made him famous is that of Bjorn Lothbrok in the historical action series Vikings, which he played in the last five seasons. The last season of the series starts on December 4 on History Channel.

(Photo source: Vikings Facebook page)