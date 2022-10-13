Dutch PM on Romania’s Schengen membership bid: not against, in principle

The Netherlands is in principle not against Romania’s Schengen accession, but the accession must be done “when all the conditions are met,” Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte - “the main opponent of Romania’s Schengen membership” as dubbed by CursDeGuvernare.ro - stated on October 12 in a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Rutte linked Romania’s Schengen accession to the country’s Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, currently under evaluation, implying that “this might take time.”

The Dutch ambassador in Bucharest, Roelof van Ees, also poured cold water on Romania’s expectations for becoming a member of the visa-free area, a membership that would bring it significant economic advantages. The Dutch official told Europa Liberă on October 12 that an assessment requires updated information from the European Commission on “all relevant areas” for political decisions and that this “takes time”.

Also, the Dutch government “will seek the prior approval of the Dutch parliament for a decision on Schengen accession,” Roelof van Ees said in a reply to Europa Liberă.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)