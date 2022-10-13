Romanian President on Schengen: more delays will prompt Euroscepticism

In an attempt to prevent major political damages, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis avoided expressing optimism or setting a particular deadline regarding Romania's Schengen membership when speaking on the topic during the press conference held with Dutch PM Mark Rutte. But he warned that more delays would prompt Euroscepticism among Romanians.

President Iohannis avoided blunt statements and accepted the political - rather than technical - treatment of the topic.

"It's a political decision, and yes, it's good to be this way," President Iohannis underlined, adding that the politicians expected to endorse Romania's Schengen membership expect in their turn to be endorsed by voters in their countries.

"Let's not make a mistake. Voting in the Justice and Home Affairs (JAI) has a strong political component. For a consensus, everyone has to be convinced that the rules are being met, and that's what we want too. Finally, in a democracy, politicians vote, as they are voted in their turn," President Iohannis stated.

