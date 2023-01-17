Portuguese fado singer Mariza returns to Bucharest for Women’s Day concert

Portuguese fado singer Mariza will perform again in the Romanian capital this year. The special Women's Day concert will be held at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on March 8 and is part of the world tour celebrating 20 years on the music scene.

"In the last 20 years, Mariza has transformed from a local phenomenon, known only to a small circle of admirers in Lisbon, into one of the most appreciated and best-selling stars of the international music circuit, being dubbed the "Goddess of fado music"," reads the press release.

On the Sala Palatului stage, Mariza will perform both new and old songs, combining the poetry of folk music from Portugal, Arabic cadences with slight African inflections, jazz, and gospel sounds, accompanied by her orchestra.

Mariza received several nominations at the Grammy Awards and is a winner of BBC's award for "Best European Artist in World Music." She had exceptional collaborations with renowned artists such as Lenny Kravitz and Sting, Cesária Évora and Tito Paris, Carlos do Carmo and Rui Veloso, and recorded the highest sales in Portuguese music history.

Tickets for the March 8 concert at Sala Palatului can be purchased from the Iabilet.ro network at prices between RON 130 and RON 240.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)