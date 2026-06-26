Emilia Dumitrescu takes over as managing director of Deloitte Technology Delivery Center in Romania

Emilia Dumitrescu has been appointed managing director of the Deloitte Technology Delivery Center, which provides IT services to Deloitte clients across EMEA and other regions.

She has also been promoted to Deloitte Partner and succeeds Marcus Williamson, Partner, Deloitte UK, upon the completion of his three-and-a-half-year mandate.

She has been part of the center since its launch in Romania in 2016. Most recently, she has served as director of the Customer and Engineering, AI & Data teams.

In her new role, she will lead the center alongside a senior management team that includes Alina Chitu (Enterprise Technology and Performance & Finance Transformation), Andrei-Daniel Ionescu (Engineering, AI & Data and Human Capital), and Bogdan Ungureanu (Customer).

“This is a meaningful moment for Deloitte Technology Delivery Center as we mark ten years of activity in Romania. This milestone reflects the dedication of our people and the trust of our clients in what we have built together. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our teams and accelerate the adoption of AI and emerging technologies, strengthening our role within Deloitte’s broader ecosystem and creating impact for clients and communities,” Dumitrescu, Partner and Managing Director of Deloitte Technology Delivery Center, said.

(Photo: the company)

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