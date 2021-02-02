Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

RO flower shop reports EUR 8 mln turnover, plans to expand national network

02 February 2021
Romanian flower shop Magnolia reported a EUR 8 million turnover in 2020, up more than 6% compared to 2019. The company plans to open three more shops this year and estimates a turnover increase of up to 30%.

Last year, the company's main retail channel was the online store, accounting for 43% of the total sales. The average shopping basket amounted to approximately RON 275 (a little over EUR 56).

Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca were the cities reporting the highest order volumes, while the most orders from abroad came from the US, UK (London), and Germany, the company said.

Magnolia owns the online store magnolia.ro and a network of 17 flower shops in Cluj-Napoca, Bistrita, Baia Mare, Oradea, Targu Mureș, Brasov, Constanta, Galati, Timisoara, and Bucharest. It also collaborates with more than 58,000 flower shops in 140 countries, delivering flowers worldwide.

"Although 2020 was a difficult and unpredictable year for us all, we are glad we have managed to maintain an upward trend and have good results. We focused mainly on online sales, continued to deliver flowers anywhere in the world, and we were glad to see that people were open to using this channel," Gabriel Molnar, founder of Floraria Magnolia, said.

