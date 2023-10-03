International Festival of Magic kicks off in Timişoara

The "Time For Magic" international festival starts in Timişoara, western Romania, today, October 3. The event, which brings some of the world's greatest magicians to the 2023 European Capital of Culture, ends on October 7.

The International Festival of Magic brings world champions on the stage in Timişoara. Among them, Aaron Crow, Christian Wedoy, Lea Kyle, Young Min, Florian Sainvet, Andrey Jigalov, Anca & Lucca, Wolfgang Moser, Johannes (Romania), and Lorenzo-Cristian (Romania).

This year, the organizers prepared five spectacular events in three languages, in several venues across the city, News.ro reported.

The event is part of the national cultural program Timişoara - European Capital of Culture in 2023. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Timisoara 2023)