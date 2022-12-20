Business

Luxoft Romania reaches 2,500 employees and opens coworking spaces in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

20 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Luxoft Romania, a subsidiary of DXC Technology and one of the largest software development and IT solutions companies in Romania, has increased its team in recent years, despite the challenging context, and has reached 2,500 employees.

Management adapted to the pandemic in recent years and implemented the remote work system, which allowed it access to the workforce in all cities of Romania. As a result, Luxoft staff added employees from all over the country.

The company also made two coworking offices available to the teams in Cluj and Iași in order to give employees the opportunity to interact and socialize face-to-face. 

Currently, of the 2,500 employees of Luxoft Romania, half live in Bucharest and Ilfov county, while the rest are employed in full-remote mode, working from other cities.

The company plans to continue hirings in 2023. There are approximately 250 vacant roles at Luxoft at the moment, and more than 60% of these involve working exclusively from home. The organization's plans include the employment of a total number of 400 people during the year 2023, within the three business lines it is developing in Romania.

Luxoft Romania is part of the American company DXC Technology, the largest provider of business-to-business information technology services. It offers software development services for local and global clients in the telecom, financial and automotive fields. At the international level, Luxoft provides solutions and services from 42 specialized centers located in 24 countries in North America, Mexico, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Africa.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luxoft Romania)

Read next
Normal
Business

Luxoft Romania reaches 2,500 employees and opens coworking spaces in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

20 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Luxoft Romania, a subsidiary of DXC Technology and one of the largest software development and IT solutions companies in Romania, has increased its team in recent years, despite the challenging context, and has reached 2,500 employees.

Management adapted to the pandemic in recent years and implemented the remote work system, which allowed it access to the workforce in all cities of Romania. As a result, Luxoft staff added employees from all over the country.

The company also made two coworking offices available to the teams in Cluj and Iași in order to give employees the opportunity to interact and socialize face-to-face. 

Currently, of the 2,500 employees of Luxoft Romania, half live in Bucharest and Ilfov county, while the rest are employed in full-remote mode, working from other cities.

The company plans to continue hirings in 2023. There are approximately 250 vacant roles at Luxoft at the moment, and more than 60% of these involve working exclusively from home. The organization's plans include the employment of a total number of 400 people during the year 2023, within the three business lines it is developing in Romania.

Luxoft Romania is part of the American company DXC Technology, the largest provider of business-to-business information technology services. It offers software development services for local and global clients in the telecom, financial and automotive fields. At the international level, Luxoft provides solutions and services from 42 specialized centers located in 24 countries in North America, Mexico, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Africa.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luxoft Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland