Luxoft Romania reaches 2,500 employees and opens coworking spaces in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

Luxoft Romania, a subsidiary of DXC Technology and one of the largest software development and IT solutions companies in Romania, has increased its team in recent years, despite the challenging context, and has reached 2,500 employees.

Management adapted to the pandemic in recent years and implemented the remote work system, which allowed it access to the workforce in all cities of Romania. As a result, Luxoft staff added employees from all over the country.

The company also made two coworking offices available to the teams in Cluj and Iași in order to give employees the opportunity to interact and socialize face-to-face.

Currently, of the 2,500 employees of Luxoft Romania, half live in Bucharest and Ilfov county, while the rest are employed in full-remote mode, working from other cities.

The company plans to continue hirings in 2023. There are approximately 250 vacant roles at Luxoft at the moment, and more than 60% of these involve working exclusively from home. The organization's plans include the employment of a total number of 400 people during the year 2023, within the three business lines it is developing in Romania.

Luxoft Romania is part of the American company DXC Technology, the largest provider of business-to-business information technology services. It offers software development services for local and global clients in the telecom, financial and automotive fields. At the international level, Luxoft provides solutions and services from 42 specialized centers located in 24 countries in North America, Mexico, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Africa.

(Photo source: Luxoft Romania)