More than 900 people test .lumen’s glasses for the blind in tour across Romania

Over the course of 55 days, more than 900 participants, ranging in age from 7 to 92, tested the glasses for the blind developed by .lumen in 41 cities across Romania.

The glasses developed by the Romanian startup use artificial intelligence and directional haptic feedback to guide users in real time. The device operates offline and processes all data locally without storing or transmitting images.

Romania is home to an estimated 85,000 blind people, according to data provided by .lumen. For many of them, independent mobility remains a challenge. Limited accessible infrastructure, the small number of guide dogs available nationwide, and restricted access to assistive technologies mean that everyday journeys still often depend on the support of a family member or companion, the company said.

"Over the past 55 days, we heard the same question hundreds of times: 'When will I be able to go wherever I need on my own?' The answer is: now, thanks to Romanian technology. Freedom means being able to get to work, school, the shops, or anywhere else you need to go without relying on someone else. Mobility should not be a privilege," Doru Tudor, coordinator of the .lumen caravan, said.

The company said it was already exploring similar programs in other European countries to expand access to the technology.

.lumen is a Romanian startup developing Pedestrian Autonomous Driving (PAD AI), which brings the principles of autonomous driving to pedestrian mobility. Through its .lumen Glasses for the Blind, the company replicates the functions of a guide dog through artificial intelligence and haptic feedback. The device is CE-certified as a medical device and has been tested in over 40 countries.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com