Lockheed Martin and Cluj-Napoca Technical University extend AI research agreement

Lockheed Martin and the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca extended their research agreement to develop artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to improve the planning and delivery of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during times of crisis.

The Romanian Ministry of Research and Digitalization hosted on January 16 the signing event for extending the collaboration agreement between Lockheed Martin's Science, Technology, Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaRLab) and the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca.

The ministry said the agreement will act as a catalyst for the processing of 4-dimensional images received from unmanned aerial systems and the integration of additional multiple sensors. The combined benefit is set to accelerate the facilitation of autonomous planning and delivery of critical support needed in emergency situations.

"Extending the partnership for the application of artificial intelligence technologies in emergency interventions is an important gain for Romania. The partnership gives Romanian researchers access to Lockheed Martin's global research and development network, including the company's Artificial Intelligence Center, an opportunity to effectively use real-time information to find quick solutions in crisis situations," said digitalization minister Bogdan Ivan.

In his turn, Vasile Țopa, rector at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, stated: "The significant results obtained in the first year of cooperation will be expanded and used through integration into a functional prototype jointly developed with StelarLab."

As climate change continues to bring challenges globally due to the frequency and severity of natural emergencies such as wildfires, the joint team of Lockheed Martin and the Romanian university will assess how AI can help society understand the risks associated with these events and be better prepared for fast response, the Research Ministry said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Cercetarii)