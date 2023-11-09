Education

Porsche Engineering seals collaboration agreement with Politehnica University of Timișoara

09 November 2023

Porsche Engineering, the technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche, expanded its academic collaborations by signing an official agreement with the Politehnica University of Timișoara (UPT) in western Romania. The partnership aims to contribute to the consolidation of software engineering education in the country and support the next generation of professionals.

Porsche Engineering Romania will grant UPT students ten scholarships as part of this collaboration. Moreover, through mentorship programs supported by Porsche Engineering professionals and internships at the company's two offices in Romania, the master's students will gain an insight into the daily activity of a software engineer in an international technology company.

"With a rich history of technical development, research and innovation, the Politehnica University of Timișoara has trained many highly qualified professionals over the years and together with Porsche Engineering, we will continue to provide excellence for a highly competitive market," said university rector Florin Drăgan.

In 2022, the German technology company opened in Timișoara its second software development office in Romania. It also has a tech location in Cluj-Napoca.

In 2023, Porsche Engineering Romania reached almost 400 employees. The company specializes in AI, Big Data, Infotainment, ADAS, Connectivity, and Digitization, as well as other areas that contribute to the development of intelligent and connected vehicles of the future.

Porsche Engineering Romania is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche Engineering Group GmbH. Therefore, it is firmly integrated into the company's global network, which includes locations in Germany, the Czech Republic, China, Italy, the US, and Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Porsche Engineering Romania)

1

