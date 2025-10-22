Writer Liliana Corobca to represent Romania at European Literature Night in New York

Writer Liliana Corobca, author of prose, essays, and plays, will represent Romania at the seventh edition of the European Literature Night, which will take place on Thursday, October 23, at the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York.

According to a press release from ICR New York, the event, which brings together some of the most interesting and powerful voices of contemporary European literature every year, is organized by EU National Institutes for Culture New York in collaboration with PEN (Poets, Essayists, Novelists) America.

This year’s edition is a reflection on how the past, history, and experiences of war shape the present and human identity, exploring three major themes: “The Past’s Presence,” “Authoritarianism/Writing War,” and “Ties That Bind.”

During the event, Liliana Corobca will read excerpts from her volume Too Great a Sky (Seven Stories Press, 2024), in two reading sessions organized in the Library Room of the UIA, and will participate in the panel “The Past’s Presence,” moderated by Sabir Sultan, Director of the World Voices Festival & Literary Programs at PEN America, alongside Alois Hotschnig (Austria), Khue Pham (Germany), Jonas Hassen Khemiri (Sweden), and Katherine Vaz (Portugal).

The discussion will explore how history, collective traumas, and experiences of war reverberate in contemporary literature.

Corobca has recently been translated and published in English by the prestigious Seven Stories Press. She has had three volumes published in three consecutive years in the United States: The Censor’s Notebook (2022), Kinderland (2023), and Too Great a Sky (2024), all translated by the well-known translator Monica Cure.

The Romanian will join a remarkable group of European writers, including Alois Hotschnig (Austria), Marek Torcik (Czech Republic), Khue Pham (Germany), Gabija Grusaite (Lithuania), Tobi Lakmaker (Netherlands), Joanna Olczak-Ronikier (Poland), Katherine Vaz (Portugal), Ariane Koch (Switzerland), Jonas Hassen Khemiri (Sweden), and Artem Chapeye (Ukraine).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York press release)