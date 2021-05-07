Romania’s five biggest independent retailers sold one-tenth of what Lidl sold in 2020

The aggregate turnover of the first five major independent food retailers in Romania was RON 1.2 bln (EUR 240 mln), in 2020, less than one-tenth the turnover of the market leader, the multinational Lidl, Economica.net reported.

Independent chain Anabella leads in the ranking of local independent retailers, with RON 346.4 mln, and there is no other rival with a turnover of over RON 300 mln.

The Annabella chain, controlled by the Mutu family from Ramnicu Valcea and operating over 80 grocery stores, posted a RON 14.8 mln net profit, therefore a 4.2% profit margin.

The second-biggest domestic trader, Diana Com (65 stores), reported in 2020 a net turnover of RON 242.8 mln (+16% YoY) and a net profit margin of 2.8%. The Diana group, controlled by the Craciunescu family from Ramnicu Valcea, wants to reach 100 stores in the medium and long term.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

