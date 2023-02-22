Steel group Liberty to reopen furnace in Romania

Liberty Galati, the largest steel producer in Romania, part of Liberty Steel Group Europe, said it would restart its furnace in mid-March of this year in the context of improved demand on the European market. Given the time needed to restart the furnace, it means that the operations have already begun.

The furnace was shut down for RON 18.3 mln (EUR 3.7 mln) maintenance and modernization at the end of 2022 when company representatives said that the restart would depend on the market in Europe.

"Given the signals indicating the recovery of the market in Europe and the successful completion of the maintenance and modernization program, we plan to restart it in mid-March," announced Ajay Aggarwal, president of Liberty Steel Group Europe and president of Liberty Galati's Board of Directors, Wall-street.ro reported.

Liberty Galati, formerly Sidex Galati, is the largest steel producer in the country and one of the largest exporters and employers in Romania. The company employs, in total, more than 7,000.

(Photo source: Liberty Galati)