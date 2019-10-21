Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/21/2019 - 07:59
Business
Romanian group invests EUR 12 mln in new battery factory for electric cars
21 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian car battery producer Rombat Bistrita, controlled by South-African group Metair, has invested EUR 12 million in a production line for li-ion cells with a capacity of 1 million units per year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The factory is located in Bucharest and has an area of 5,000 sqm, on two levels.

“Rombat will continue to produce lead acid batteries, but also invests in li-ion batteries. We hope that the factory in Bucharest starts functioning at the beginning of February 2020 so that we start producing li-ion batteries. This will be just the beginning,” said Rombat general manager Ioan Repede in an article in the company’s magazine.

With this investment, the company aims to address the trends in the international car industry, where the sales of electric vehicles could reach 50% of the new car sales by 2030.

(Photo: Rombat Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/21/2019 - 07:59
Business
Romanian group invests EUR 12 mln in new battery factory for electric cars
21 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian car battery producer Rombat Bistrita, controlled by South-African group Metair, has invested EUR 12 million in a production line for li-ion cells with a capacity of 1 million units per year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The factory is located in Bucharest and has an area of 5,000 sqm, on two levels.

“Rombat will continue to produce lead acid batteries, but also invests in li-ion batteries. We hope that the factory in Bucharest starts functioning at the beginning of February 2020 so that we start producing li-ion batteries. This will be just the beginning,” said Rombat general manager Ioan Repede in an article in the company’s magazine.

With this investment, the company aims to address the trends in the international car industry, where the sales of electric vehicles could reach 50% of the new car sales by 2030.

(Photo: Rombat Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels
18 October 2019
Business
No Romanian company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Central Europe this year

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40