Romanian group invests EUR 12 mln in new battery factory for electric cars

Romanian car battery producer Rombat Bistrita, controlled by South-African group Metair, has invested EUR 12 million in a production line for li-ion cells with a capacity of 1 million units per year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The factory is located in Bucharest and has an area of 5,000 sqm, on two levels.

“Rombat will continue to produce lead acid batteries, but also invests in li-ion batteries. We hope that the factory in Bucharest starts functioning at the beginning of February 2020 so that we start producing li-ion batteries. This will be just the beginning,” said Rombat general manager Ioan Repede in an article in the company’s magazine.

With this investment, the company aims to address the trends in the international car industry, where the sales of electric vehicles could reach 50% of the new car sales by 2030.

(Photo: Rombat Facebook Page)

