Romanian lawmakers close to abrogating “special pensions”

The labour committee in Romania’s Chamber of Deputies voted unanimously on Tuesday, December 17, to abolish special pensions, with the exception of military ones, local Digi24 reported. The Chamber of Deputies will vote on this bill on December 18.

Notably, the special pensions of the magistrates will also be abolished, which seems to breach a ruling of the Constitutional Court dated 2010 - a fact that makes the bill vulnerable to appeals made by representatives of the magistrates to the Constitutional Court. The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) reacted again to a possible elimination of special pensions, saying that it will not "tolerate in any way" affecting the status of the magistrates and the violation of their independence.

The special pensions of lawmakers, judges and prosecutors, judges of the Constitutional Court, other clerks in the law system, Court officials, parliamentary officials, aviators, diplomats, and former heads of state would be abolished under the bill that the committee passed with a positive review. The special pensions of the military and police will remain in place. This category also includes those who have worked in intelligence services or other services in the ministry of interior (SRI, SIE, SPP, STS. ISU) or in the Penitentiary Administration.

Also, based on an amendment proposed by the independent MP Adrian Dohotaru, the allowances for the local elected officials were eliminated.

The law that eliminates the special pensions will enter the final vote on Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies.

