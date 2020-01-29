Romanian lawmakers abrogate special pensions of top public servants and magistrates

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, on January 28, adopted by 247 votes and 21 abstentions the draft law for abrogating the so-called “special pensions”, namely those calculated on other grounds than previous contributions, Hotnews.ro reported.

The bill was promoted by the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and backed by all the other parties with some objections from Save Romanian Union (USR) concerned about irregularities prompted by including magistrates among those targeted. USR warned the bill would be invalidated by the Constitutional Court if the magistrates’ pensions are touched, and it proposed instead to cap the special pensions of judges, prosecutors and related personnel.

The law as passed by the Chamber of Deputies cancels the special pensions paid to lawmakers, judges and prosecutors, specialized auxiliary personnel of the courts and prosecutor's offices, civil servants with special status, parliamentary civil servants, members of the diplomatic and consular body, members of the Constitutional Court, as well as professional personnel from the civil aviation. The bill does not touch the “military” special pensions that include, beside proper retired military personnel, retired police personnel as well as former members of the intelligence services.

The bill must be promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis before being enforced. It can be subject to review by the Constitutional Court, should one of the entitled entities decide to ask for such a constitutionality check. The High Court (ICCJ) has reportedly already decided to file such a request with the Constitutional Court, Hotnews.ro reported. The magistrates argue that their independence would be breached, should such measures like cutting their pensions or calculating their pensions based on contributions were enforced.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)