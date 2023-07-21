HR

New law makes remote work available to employees with children in Romania

21 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new law providing Romanian employees who have children up to the age of 11 under their care with the opportunity to work remotely for four days per month has been promulgated.

According to the law, "upon request, employees who have children up to 11 years old in their care are entitled to 4 days of remote work per month, in accordance with Law no. 81/2018 regulating telecommuting activities, with subsequent amendments and additions, except for situations where the nature or type of work does not allow for such conditions."

In the situation where both parents or legal representatives are employees, the request must be accompanied by a self-declaration from the other parent or legal representative stating that they have not simultaneously requested remote work or telecommuting for the same period, according to Euronews Romania.

By exception to the provisions of Law no. 81/2018, employees who work under these conditions are required to have all the necessary means to fulfil their job duties as specified in their job description, as further provided by the promulgated law.

The members of Parliament who initiated the project cite countries such as Sweden, Austria, Germany, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium, which also offer a flexible program, including remote work/telecommuting, for employees with childcare responsibilities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariia Boiko | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

New law makes remote work available to employees with children in Romania

21 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new law providing Romanian employees who have children up to the age of 11 under their care with the opportunity to work remotely for four days per month has been promulgated.

According to the law, "upon request, employees who have children up to 11 years old in their care are entitled to 4 days of remote work per month, in accordance with Law no. 81/2018 regulating telecommuting activities, with subsequent amendments and additions, except for situations where the nature or type of work does not allow for such conditions."

In the situation where both parents or legal representatives are employees, the request must be accompanied by a self-declaration from the other parent or legal representative stating that they have not simultaneously requested remote work or telecommuting for the same period, according to Euronews Romania.

By exception to the provisions of Law no. 81/2018, employees who work under these conditions are required to have all the necessary means to fulfil their job duties as specified in their job description, as further provided by the promulgated law.

The members of Parliament who initiated the project cite countries such as Sweden, Austria, Germany, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium, which also offer a flexible program, including remote work/telecommuting, for employees with childcare responsibilities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariia Boiko | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea