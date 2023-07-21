New law makes remote work available to employees with children in Romania

A new law providing Romanian employees who have children up to the age of 11 under their care with the opportunity to work remotely for four days per month has been promulgated.

According to the law, "upon request, employees who have children up to 11 years old in their care are entitled to 4 days of remote work per month, in accordance with Law no. 81/2018 regulating telecommuting activities, with subsequent amendments and additions, except for situations where the nature or type of work does not allow for such conditions."

In the situation where both parents or legal representatives are employees, the request must be accompanied by a self-declaration from the other parent or legal representative stating that they have not simultaneously requested remote work or telecommuting for the same period, according to Euronews Romania.

By exception to the provisions of Law no. 81/2018, employees who work under these conditions are required to have all the necessary means to fulfil their job duties as specified in their job description, as further provided by the promulgated law.

The members of Parliament who initiated the project cite countries such as Sweden, Austria, Germany, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium, which also offer a flexible program, including remote work/telecommuting, for employees with childcare responsibilities.

