Business

Swedish Lantmännen injects EUR 10 mln into Romanian subsidiary ahead of EUR 90 mln investment

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish agricultural cooperative Lantmännen, which produces buns for McDonald's in Romania, increased the capital of the local subsidiary Lantmännen Unibake with RON 50 million (EUR 10 million) ahead of a large-size investment project worth EUR 90 million, Profit.ro reported. Following the operation, the share capital rose some five times to RON 62 million (EUR 12.5 million).

The project envisaged by Lantmännen in Romania consists of three new production lines (besides the existing one) and is aimed to quadruple the subsidiary's turnover to EUR 100 million. 

The investor applied for a state grant in the amount of just over EUR 25 million. 

Lantmännen Unibake produces buns in Romania for McDonald's and other players in the HoReCa industry. Another sales channel is retail – all major international chains present in Romania buy Unibake products and resell them either under their own brand or the manufacturer's brand.

Also, part of the production is delivered to foreign markets, a share that can increase, with the development of new production lines, to 25-30%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Press.lantmannen.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Swedish Lantmännen injects EUR 10 mln into Romanian subsidiary ahead of EUR 90 mln investment

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish agricultural cooperative Lantmännen, which produces buns for McDonald's in Romania, increased the capital of the local subsidiary Lantmännen Unibake with RON 50 million (EUR 10 million) ahead of a large-size investment project worth EUR 90 million, Profit.ro reported. Following the operation, the share capital rose some five times to RON 62 million (EUR 12.5 million).

The project envisaged by Lantmännen in Romania consists of three new production lines (besides the existing one) and is aimed to quadruple the subsidiary's turnover to EUR 100 million. 

The investor applied for a state grant in the amount of just over EUR 25 million. 

Lantmännen Unibake produces buns in Romania for McDonald's and other players in the HoReCa industry. Another sales channel is retail – all major international chains present in Romania buy Unibake products and resell them either under their own brand or the manufacturer's brand.

Also, part of the production is delivered to foreign markets, a share that can increase, with the development of new production lines, to 25-30%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Press.lantmannen.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years