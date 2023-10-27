Swedish agricultural cooperative takes EUR 90 mln EBRD loan to build bakery facility in Bucharest

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on October 27 that it is lending EUR 90 million to support the Swedish Lantmännen Group’s expansion plans in Romania.

The investment will be used to finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art bakery facility in Bucharest, which will serve as a central production hub supplying countries in Central and Southeast Europe.

Lantmännen Group is an agricultural cooperative owned by 18,000 Swedish farmers, employs around 10,000 people, and has operations in over 20 countries. The group owns Lantmännen Unibake, a bakery company that operates more than 30 bakeries globally, including Lantmännen Unibake Romania.

The new facility in Bucharest will be constructed in line with the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition building requirements.

“Once completed, the facility will be one of the largest bakery operations within Lantmännen Unibake. It will unlock the export potential of bakery products in Romania, one of Europe’s largest wheat exporters, and support the modernisation of the bakery sector in the country,” the EBRD said.

“To support improved skills and training as well as access to employment opportunities, Lantmännen will also implement a vocational training programme for young men and women, enabling work-based learning in food production,” it added.

To date, the EBRD has invested EUR 10.5 billion through 515 projects in Romania. In 2022, more than 61% of the EBRD’s investments in Romania were in the green economy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arne9001/Dreamstime.com)