Laminor Love Wonderland: Valentine’s Day & Dragobete fair kicks off in Bucharest’s District 3

Laminor Love Wonderland, a special fair dedicated to both Valentine’s Day and Dragobete - the Romanian celebration of love, kicked off in Bucharest’s District 3 on Tuesday, February 13. The event awaits visitors at Hala Laminor until March 3.

According to the District 3 City Hall, couples can get married for a day during the event. Mayor Robert Negoiță will officiate one-day civil weddings until Friday, February 16, and the couples who accept the challenge can also participate in a raffle with prizes. The draw will be held on February 23, the first day of the Ghidul Miresei wedding fair, organized as part of Laminor Love Wonderland.

So far, 20 couples have taken on the challenge and signed up for a one-day trial marriage. Registrations are still open here.

The program also includes concerts, and the first to perform are Ștefan Bănică, Rock`n`Roll Band & The 50`s on February 13, and Loredana & Agurida on February 14.

The fair can be reached by public transport - by subway (stop at the Republica station), tram 36, and buses 406, 452, 454, 457, 458, 509, 103, N109, and N125. Those who choose to go by car can use Hala Laminor’s underground parking lot with 1,700 spaces for a fee of RON 10 per day.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Sectorului 3)