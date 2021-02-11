Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/11/2021 - 11:43
Language

Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)

11 February 2021
Valentine’s Day is that time of the year when love is in the air. But sometimes, it can be a bit tricky to find the best ways and words to express your feelings for someone. So why not surprise that special person by saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian? Find below a list of Romanian love phrases to use this Valentine’s Day (or any other day):

Probably the most common phrase to express those strong feelings of love is Te iubesc! - I love you! But sometimes, the Romanians add extra words to this phrase to make it even more powerful. Here are some examples:

Te iubesc din toată inima - I love you with all my heart

Te iubesc din tot sufletul - I love you with all my soul

Te iubesc la nebunie - I love you like crazy

Te iubesc mult de tot - I love you so much

If you are madly in love with someone and ‘te iubesc’ just doesn’t seem like the perfect phrase, then you can use Te ador - I adore you instead. And you can start your declaration of love with Dragostea mea - My love.

An expression the Romanians use to show their appreciation for some (or even more than that) is Îmi place de tine - I like you. But if the feelings of love got stronger and you fell in love with someone, then you should probably say M-am îndrăgostit de tine - I fell in love with you.

Other romantic phrases to use this Valentine’s Day:

Tu ești sufletul meu pereche - You are my soulmate

Tu ești jumatatea mea - You are my half

Ești parte din mine - You are a part of me

Mi-ai furat inima - You stole my heart

Mă faci fericit/fericită - You make me happy (fericit is the masculine form while fericită is the feminine form)

Ești frumos/frumoasă - You are beautiful (frumos is the masculine form while frumoasă is the feminine form)

Here are some phrases to use if that special person is not close to you:

Mi-e dor de tine - I miss you

Mă gândesc tot timpul la tine - I’m thinking about you all the time

Aș vrea să fii lângă mine - Wish you were here

Când pot să te mai vad? - When can I see you again?

Happy Valentine’s Day!

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)

