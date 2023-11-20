Lifesize Lego replica of Lamborghini Sián to be displayed in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

The lifesize replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 model, built in no less than 8,660 hours entirely from Lego Technic pieces, can be admired between November 26 and November 30 at the Park Lake Shopping Center in Bucharest. The official launch event will take place on November 26 at noon, with surprises both on-site (at Park Lake) and in certified Lego stores.

The replica will also be exhibited in Cluj-Napoca from December 2 to December 7 at Vivo! Mall.

The visiting hours in both cities will be from 10:00 to 22:00.

The car replica is made up of over 400,000 Lego pieces and weighs 2.2 tons. Fifteen designers, engineers, and builders worked with over 154 types of Lego Technic pieces on this detailed reproduction of the car.

The result is impressive, from the manually painted exterior, made using a revolutionary technique used for the first time on a lifesize replica by the official painting workshop of Automobili Lamborghini, to the authentic functioning headlights.

"Lego Technic sets represent the pinnacle of innovation in toys for children and adults alike since 1977. Our designers love challenges and constantly test their creativity to surpass the limits of imagination and offer fans the chance to build their favorite vehicle from Lego pieces. In the same spirit, the Lego Group has succeeded in designing, with the help of extended teams of engineers and designers, lifesize sports car models, including this Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, which can now be admired in Romania," said Valery Kasimov, country manager Romania & Bulgaria for the Lego Group.

The word "Sián" means "lightning" in the Bolognese dialect. To mark this, the electricians who worked on the replica made sure that even the most discreet details stood out. In addition to the front headlights (inspired by the epsilon letter in the Greek alphabet) and the hexagonal ones at the back, the spectacular contours of the car are illuminated with decorative LEDs stylized in the form of lightning. Special transparent and red elements were created to complement these details.

The elements that pay homage to the true Lamborghini Sián model do not stop here: the body is made up of a matrix of over 1,400 hexagonal pieces. On the one hand, the shape was chosen because it reflects the significance of the six-sided design in the design language of Automobili Lamborghini. On the other hand, it allowed engineers to experiment with construction lines to ensure it faithfully captures the iconic Italian car.

For Lego Technic fans, this replica is also available on a 1:8 scale in the form of a home-buildable set.

(Photo source: PR)