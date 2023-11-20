Events

Dacre Stoker among guests of Dracula TiMes film festival in Timișoara

20 November 2023

Dracula Film Festival will hold a first edition in Timișoara this year, with a varied selection of movies and international guests such as the bestselling author Dacre Stoker. Organized under the name Dracula TiMes, the fantasy film festival will take place between November 29 and December 3 at the Timiș Cinema and Faber.

The event promises a fantastic experience for fans of the fantasy genre, with national preview film screenings, cine-concerts, documentary and art films, and a short film competition for young amateur filmmakers. Plus, internationally renowned guests will also join the event, including Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of the famous Irish writer Bram Stoker, who created the myth of Count Dracula.

The event’s program features spectacular fiction and avant-garde experiments, apocalyptic horrors or fantasy comedies, animations and documentaries, and sci-fi or psycho-dramas. Among them are movies such as Poor Things, Thanksgiving, and There’s Something in the Barn, or the Postmodern Gothic Art exhibition of the Italian artist Giorgio Finamore. Documentaries by Dacre Stoker, Florin Iepan, and Nicolae Pepene have also been included in the lineup.

Dracula TiMes is part of the Timișoara - European Capital of Culture 2023 program.

Further details are available here, and tickets can be purchased online here. Admission to the events hosted by Faber is free of charge, subject to availability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Positive Romania
Normal
1

