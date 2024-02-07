Events

Korn to headline this year’s ARTmania Festival in Sibiu

07 February 2024

The famous American nu-metal band Korn will headline this year’s edition of the ARTmania Festival in Sibiu, Transylvania. The renowned group will thus return to Romania after almost ten years since their last concert here.

Korn’s show is part of the European tour dedicated to promoting their latest album, Requiem.

Scheduled for July 26-28, the ARTmania Festival will also bring Spiritbox to Romania for the first time. 

The two bands join the lineup of the 17th edition, which also includes Borknagar, Monuments, Satyricon, The Flower Kings, Alpha Q, Awake the Demons, and TAINE. More artists are to be announced soon, the organizers said.

The concerts will be held in Sibiu’s Large Square, with Korn scheduled to take the stage on July 27. 

On the third day of the festival, Sunday, the shows will move from the Large Square to the courtyards of the museums located in the central area of Sibiu. “This is the first step in reintroducing the stages where iconic names like Peter Hammill, Deine Lakaien, 65daysofstatic, Tides of Nebula, or Hauschka have performed in the past,” stated the organizers.

Passes and day tickets for ARTmania Festival 2024 can be purchased online on the event’s website or from Iabilet.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

