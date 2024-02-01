Romania’s Gărâna Jazz Festival to hold 28th edition in July

The Gărâna Jazz Festival will hold its 28th edition from July 11 to 14 this year, in Poiana Lupului in the village of Gărâna and the Catholic Church in Văliug.

The Gărâna Jazz Festival is one of the most important open-air jazz festivals in Central and Eastern Europe, gathering thousands of jazz enthusiasts and dozens of exceptional musicians from all around the world every summer.

Each year, around 20-25 concerts are presented on the main stage in Poiana Lupului and the stage in the Catholic Church in Văliug. Artists such as Jan Garbarek, Youn Sun Nah, Hiromi, Eberhard Weber, Charles Lloyd, John Scofield, Jack DeJohnette, Dhafer Youssef, Anouar Brahem, Stanley Clarke, Mike Stern, Tomasz Stańko, Enrico Rava, Jean-Luc Ponty, and others performed at the festival.

"This place has a clear specificity. First of all, it's far away, it's a long journey, and then, in the middle of the mountains, you come across this group of enthusiasts, so the music becomes energetic and a bit harsh. You don't have time to settle down, so you ride the wave, you take in the energy of the place and, of course, the audience,” said Wolfgang Muthspiel - German Jazz Prize laureate 2021, European Jazz Musician of the Year 2003.

"It's very Norwegian, maybe the forest is denser here, but it reminds me of southern Norway. I feel at home,” added Håkon Kornstad, prestigious Norwegian saxophonist and tenor.

Festival organizers have already put discounted Early Bird tickets on sale until March 14, for RON 400 (EUR 80). Tickets can be bought online at bilete.ro or from Inmedio & RELAY stores, Germanos - Telekom, Vodafone, or Romanian Post offices.

More details about the organization, transport, accommodation, or camping, and what the attending public needs to prepare for a perfect experience during the festival's four days, can be found on the festival's website.

(Photo source: the organizers)