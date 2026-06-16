Energy

Finnish Korkia advances major solar and storage pipeline in Romania

16 June 2026

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Finnish renewable energy investor Korkia has secured technical connection approval (ATR) from Romanian transmission operator Transelectrica for a 273 MW photovoltaic project paired with a 250 MW battery energy storage system - BESS in the Porțile de Fier (Iron Gates) area, according to Economedia.ro.

The project, located in Caraș-Severin County in southwestern Romania, forms part of a broader hybrid renewable cluster combining solar generation with large-scale storage capacity. According to Korkia, the approvals bring the scheme closer to the construction phase, which is currently estimated to begin in 2027.

The company said hybrid projects of this type are becoming increasingly important for Romania’s energy transition, as they improve grid flexibility, enhance the use of existing transmission infrastructure, and enable higher integration of renewable energy into the system.

Korkia added that the ATR represents a key milestone in project development, confirming the technical and economic conditions required for grid connection and defining the framework for energy export and consumption within the system.

In parallel, the investor has also advanced a separate portfolio in Alexandria, Teleorman county, where it obtained technical connection approvals in April. That cluster consists of three hybrid projects with a combined 320 MW of solar capacity and 303 MW of battery storage.

The Alexandria projects benefit from high solar irradiation levels and favourable grid connection conditions due to proximity to an existing connection point. According to the company, they are expected to reach ready-to-build status by the end of 2026 and could begin feeding electricity into the grid from 2028, without requiring upgrades to transmission infrastructure.

Taken together, the Alexandria and Porțile de Fier portfolios bring Korkia’s Romanian pipeline to nearly 600 MW of solar generation capacity and more than 550 MW of battery storage, placing the projects at advanced stages of development.

Korkia operates a global renewable energy portfolio spanning eight countries and multiple technologies. The company currently reports around 15 GW of mature projects and a further 9 GW in early-stage development across solar, wind, and battery storage assets in Europe, North America, and South America.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Adams/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Finnish Korkia advances major solar and storage pipeline in Romania

16 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish renewable energy investor Korkia has secured technical connection approval (ATR) from Romanian transmission operator Transelectrica for a 273 MW photovoltaic project paired with a 250 MW battery energy storage system - BESS in the Porțile de Fier (Iron Gates) area, according to Economedia.ro.

The project, located in Caraș-Severin County in southwestern Romania, forms part of a broader hybrid renewable cluster combining solar generation with large-scale storage capacity. According to Korkia, the approvals bring the scheme closer to the construction phase, which is currently estimated to begin in 2027.

The company said hybrid projects of this type are becoming increasingly important for Romania’s energy transition, as they improve grid flexibility, enhance the use of existing transmission infrastructure, and enable higher integration of renewable energy into the system.

Korkia added that the ATR represents a key milestone in project development, confirming the technical and economic conditions required for grid connection and defining the framework for energy export and consumption within the system.

In parallel, the investor has also advanced a separate portfolio in Alexandria, Teleorman county, where it obtained technical connection approvals in April. That cluster consists of three hybrid projects with a combined 320 MW of solar capacity and 303 MW of battery storage.

The Alexandria projects benefit from high solar irradiation levels and favourable grid connection conditions due to proximity to an existing connection point. According to the company, they are expected to reach ready-to-build status by the end of 2026 and could begin feeding electricity into the grid from 2028, without requiring upgrades to transmission infrastructure.

Taken together, the Alexandria and Porțile de Fier portfolios bring Korkia’s Romanian pipeline to nearly 600 MW of solar generation capacity and more than 550 MW of battery storage, placing the projects at advanced stages of development.

Korkia operates a global renewable energy portfolio spanning eight countries and multiple technologies. The company currently reports around 15 GW of mature projects and a further 9 GW in early-stage development across solar, wind, and battery storage assets in Europe, North America, and South America.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Adams/Dreamstime.com)

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