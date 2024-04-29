IT&C solutions integrator Kontron to slash a third of its workforce in Romania

The Romanian branch of the Austrian major integrator of IT&C solutions Kontron (formerly S&T), Kontron Services Romania, has planned to trigger a collective dismissal process, as a result of which 84 employees out of a total of 258 people will lose their jobs starting on June 13, according to Profit.ro.

The move is explained by the economic difficulties faced by the company - no new contracts for large-scale projects have been concluded this year.

The company's representatives explain that they need to correlate income and expenses with the volume of services forecasted to be achieved in 2024-2025.

The employees were surprised by the workforce reduction in the cloud, networking, IoT, and cybersecurity segments - the company's strategic directions.

The announcement comes after another major IT&C company operating in Romania, Amazon, laid off hundreds at its IT centres in Romania amid global restructuring in the tech sector.

Amazon laid off 464 employees at its software development centres in Romania in 2023, according to official data reported by its local subsidiary Amazon Development Center to the Finance Ministry. The cuts represented over 10% of the company's local workforce.

Even after the layoffs in 2023, Amazon remains one of the biggest tech employers in Romania, with over 3,700 local employees.

(Photo source: Snowingg/Dreamstime.com)