Romanian president travels to South Korea for three-day official visit

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will be on an official visit in South Korea from April 22 to 24, at the invitation of president Yoon Suk Yeol. The trip will debut on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Seoul National Cemetery and an informative tour of Panmunjom (Joint Security Area) in the Demilitarized Zone.

The official meeting of the two heads of state is scheduled for April 23, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The agenda includes political consultations on topics related to strengthening the Strategic Partnership, political-diplomatic and defense cooperation, and the main regional and global challenges. Increasing cooperation in trade and investment in green and nuclear energy, new technologies, IT&C, environment and climate change management, infrastructure, health, education, or other new areas will also be discussed.

"In the presence of the president of Romania and the president of the Republic of Korea, a series of relevant documents will be signed to strengthen the bilateral relationship, aiming at defense, nuclear energy, investment, and foreign trade, cooperation in emergency situations and disaster management, cooperation in the fields of culture, media, youth and sports," reads the press release.

President Klaus Iohannis will also have a meeting with prime minister Han Duck-soo. On Wednesday, April 24, he will visit the Doosan Enerbility Manufacturing Complex, Changwon (Busan), where he will have a series of discussions regarding new challenges and opportunities in renewable energy and small modular reactors (SMRs).

During the same visit, Iohannis is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Romanian community and the business environment and visit the Romanian traditional art exhibition "Insight Romania."

Defense minister Angel Tîlvăr, foreign affairs minister Luminița Odobescu, energy minister Sebastian Burduja, and secretary of state and head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, will also be part of the official delegation accompanying president Klaus Iohannis to Seoul.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)