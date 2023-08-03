KINOdiseea: Film festival for young audiences holds outdoor edition in Bucharest

KINOdiseea Open Air, a non-competitive edition of the international film festival for young audiences KINOdiseea, will screen twelve films in Bucharest’s Obor Park between August 22nd and September 3rd.

The films to be screened include the animation Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Chris Noonan’s Babe, Shark Tale, Andrew Adamson’s The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Jorge R. Gutierrez’s The Book of Life, Ali Samadi Ahadi’s Moonbound, Chris Sanders and Kirk De Micco’s The Croods, James Huth’s Le nouveau jouet, Michael Apted’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, and Dylan Brown’s Wonder Park.

Besides the film screenings, the public can take part in film education workshops, stage magic and juggling shows, and a hand-made products fair that will have a gastronomy area.

More details on the program are available here.

Access to all events of KINOdiseea Open Air is free.

(Photo: snapshot from Mary Poppins Returns, courtesy of the organizers)

