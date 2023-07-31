Festivals in Romania: Sunscreen Film & Arts holds second edition in Constanța in August

Sunscreen Film & Arts Festival returns in August to Constanța, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, with a program of screenings of local and international films, concerts, and special guests.

The festival, started last year by the organizers of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country, is scheduled to take place between August 17th and August 20th.

This year, the festival will also hold screenings in Mamaia. The festival venues are Ovidiu Square in Constanța, Plaja Reyna, MEPT Jean Constantin Center and Cazino Square in Mamaia.

Last year’s run of the event presented premieres of successful local productions such as Teambuilding, Mirciulică or the series Clanul. Serbian actor Darko Perić was the festival’s special guest.

More than 10,000 people attended the festival last year, the organizers said.

The program of the event is updated here.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

