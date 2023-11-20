Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia wins public vote at Web Summit’s startup competition PITCH

Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia, which offers a complete school management and communication solution for education institutions, made it to the final of the Web Summit PITCH Competition in Lisbon and came up first in the public vote. The startup gained the support of 54% of the voters.

PITCH is Web Summit’s startup competition, bringing together the world’s leading startups for a live onstage battle. 105 of the 2,608 startups at this year’s event qualified for the three-day competition.

In the final, Kinderpedia, represented by co-founder Evelina Necula, was recognised as the public’s favourite, while Brazil-based legal software Inspira won the PITCH final award, granted by the judges.

“Bringing Kinderpedia to the Web Summit 2023 Central Stage at Altice Arena Lisbon, one of the largest stages in Europe, has been a great accomplishment for our team and a great recognition for our innovative product and the amazing community of teachers and school leaders using it every day,” said Evelina Necula, co-founder and CMO of Kinderpedia.

“To be selected among the three finalists and gain so much public support is a great proof of the crucial role of education in further shaping our future. It is also a clear sign that people are seeking purposeful innovation and truly looking to see technology used for good. We at Kinderpedia are more committed than ever to work with school leaders, investors, corporations, and NGOs to further boost our social impact and shape students’ learning and wellbeing,” she added.

Kinderpedia’s platform and mobile apps help educational institutions from kindergarten to high school to simplify their administrative and financial processes, save time and facilitate communication between students, teachers, and parents. Kinderpedia is cloud-based, multi-language and multi-currency.

More than 2000 schools, kindergartens and learning centres in 26 countries are enrolled on Kinderpedia.

Of the three finalist startups, Kinderpedia is the only one with a presence in Portugal. The company has been represented on the Portuguese market for more than two years, and the solution is already in use in more than 30 public and private educational institutions across the country.

Web Summit 2023 brought together 70,236 people and the companies redefining the tech industry. This year’s edition was a landmark event for Romania, with 50 Romanian companies present.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kinderpedia)