French retailer Auchan gives its employees bonuses for staying at work

French retailer Auchan, one of the leading food retailers in the world, will pay bonuses to all its employees in stores, warehouses and home delivery divisions.

Thus, in total, over 65,000 employees at Auchan stores in France will receive a EUR 1,000 bonus because they "have demonstrated exceptional mobilization" by continuing to go to work in the midst of coronavirus outbreaks, the company said, Profit.ro reported.

According to the media, the same principle will be applied to employees in Romania, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, but the size of the bonuses will be decided for each country separately.

On Friday, the French minister of economy, Bruno Le Maire, asked French retailers to make such a gesture towards their employees. Retail is one of the sectors where sales have exploded in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Romania, Auchan operates 33 hypermarkets, 3 supermarkets, and 24 convenience stores. It employs about 10,000 and has annual revenues of about EUR 1.2 billion.

(Photo source: ID 24813140 © Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)