Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:12
Business
French retailer Auchan gives its employees bonuses for staying at work
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Auchan, one of the leading food retailers in the world, will pay bonuses to all its employees in stores, warehouses and home delivery divisions.

Thus, in total, over 65,000 employees at Auchan stores in France will receive a EUR 1,000 bonus because they "have demonstrated exceptional mobilization" by continuing to go to work in the midst of coronavirus outbreaks, the company said, Profit.ro reported.

According to the media, the same principle will be applied to employees in Romania, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, but the size of the bonuses will be decided for each country separately.

On Friday, the French minister of economy, Bruno Le Maire, asked French retailers to make such a gesture towards their employees. Retail is one of the sectors where sales have exploded in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Romania, Auchan operates 33 hypermarkets, 3 supermarkets, and 24 convenience stores. It employs about 10,000 and has annual  revenues of about EUR 1.2 billion.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 24813140 © Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:12
Business
French retailer Auchan gives its employees bonuses for staying at work
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Auchan, one of the leading food retailers in the world, will pay bonuses to all its employees in stores, warehouses and home delivery divisions.

Thus, in total, over 65,000 employees at Auchan stores in France will receive a EUR 1,000 bonus because they "have demonstrated exceptional mobilization" by continuing to go to work in the midst of coronavirus outbreaks, the company said, Profit.ro reported.

According to the media, the same principle will be applied to employees in Romania, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, but the size of the bonuses will be decided for each country separately.

On Friday, the French minister of economy, Bruno Le Maire, asked French retailers to make such a gesture towards their employees. Retail is one of the sectors where sales have exploded in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Romania, Auchan operates 33 hypermarkets, 3 supermarkets, and 24 convenience stores. It employs about 10,000 and has annual  revenues of about EUR 1.2 billion.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 24813140 © Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality
20 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider limiting movement in the country to stop the spreading of the virus, according to working document
20 March 2020
Social
Brexit: Number of Romanians in the UK, some 20% higher than in official statistics

Get in Touch with Us