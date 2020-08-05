Kaufland opens its 130th store in Romania

Kaufland Romania, the largest food retailer in the country by turnover, inaugurated its 14th store in Bucharest, on May 7.

Thus, its national chain reached 130 hypermarkets.

The new store has a sales area of 3,300 sqm included in a total area of over 5,000 sqm that also provides a parking lot with 240 spaces for customers.

The store includes the usual sections of a Kaufland hypermarket, such as the fruit and vegetable shop, the meat department with assisted serving, bakery, basic food, dedicated fresh fish section, and sections for sweets, drinks, non-food products, groceries. For customers interested in buying ready-made food, there is a Grill point.

The store's commercial gallery also includes a pharmacy and food court area.

The store also offers a self-service recycling machine for three types of packaging - PET (up to 3 liters), glass, and aluminum cans (up to 1 liter). Customers who recycle receive a sum of money in the form of a discount coupon they can use in the store.

The new store employs 100 people.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)