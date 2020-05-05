Kaufland targets rural areas in RO with predefined basic food packages

Kaufland Romania, the biggest local retailer, has launched together with Fan Curier a new service for delivering basic food products at home, including in the rural areas, in all localities covered by the courier firm, Wall-street.ro reported.

Customers can order, either online or by phone, one of the two standard basic food packages, which will be delivered directly at their homes.

Kaufland Romania also continued its investments during the coronavirus pandemic, following the policy of expanding in small urban communities.

The retailer opened on Thursday, April 30, the first store in Moreni, a city with approximately 18,000 residents in Dambovița County.

The retailer has also continued to recruit personnel in a period when most employers in Romania had to carry out layoffs or send their employees in technical unemployment.

In April, Kaufland announced more than 250 vacancies in its stores, logistics centers, and headquarters in Romania.

In the last month and a half, over 8,000 Romanians have applied for a job at Kaufland.

