Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 08:31
Business
Kaufland targets rural areas in RO with predefined basic food packages
05 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kaufland Romania, the biggest local retailer, has launched together with Fan Curier a new service for delivering basic food products at home, including in the rural areas, in all localities covered by the courier firm, Wall-street.ro reported.

Customers can order, either online or by phone, one of the two standard basic food packages, which will be delivered directly at their homes.

Kaufland Romania also continued its investments during the coronavirus pandemic, following the policy of expanding in small urban communities.

The retailer opened on Thursday, April 30, the first store in Moreni, a city with approximately 18,000 residents in Dambovița County.

The retailer has also continued to recruit personnel in a period when most employers in Romania had to carry out layoffs or send their employees in technical unemployment.

In April, Kaufland announced more than 250 vacancies in its stores, logistics centers, and headquarters in Romania.

In the last month and a half, over 8,000 Romanians have applied for a job at Kaufland.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 08:31
Business
Kaufland targets rural areas in RO with predefined basic food packages
05 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kaufland Romania, the biggest local retailer, has launched together with Fan Curier a new service for delivering basic food products at home, including in the rural areas, in all localities covered by the courier firm, Wall-street.ro reported.

Customers can order, either online or by phone, one of the two standard basic food packages, which will be delivered directly at their homes.

Kaufland Romania also continued its investments during the coronavirus pandemic, following the policy of expanding in small urban communities.

The retailer opened on Thursday, April 30, the first store in Moreni, a city with approximately 18,000 residents in Dambovița County.

The retailer has also continued to recruit personnel in a period when most employers in Romania had to carry out layoffs or send their employees in technical unemployment.

In April, Kaufland announced more than 250 vacancies in its stores, logistics centers, and headquarters in Romania.

In the last month and a half, over 8,000 Romanians have applied for a job at Kaufland.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country