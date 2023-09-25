Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan wins WTA 125 title in Parma

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan claimed her third career WTA 125 title this past weekend after defeating top seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-1 to win the Parma Ladies Open.

Bogdan won the final in Parma, Italy, in one hour and 53 minutes.

"Last year when I lost [in the semifinals], I said, 'I really want to come back here in this beautiful place, in this beautiful club, and I want to win this tournament,'" Bogdan said after the final, quoted by Wtatennis.com. "It's such a nice atmosphere, it's such a nice club. And I love playing in Italy, I love being in Italy, and this time I made it, and I'm really happy."

Ana Bogdan has three WTA 125 titles in her record, obtained in Iasi in 2022 and 2023, and now in Parma.

After Saturday's victory, the Romanian tennis player jumped 10 spots in the WTA singles ranking. With a total of 992 points, Bogdan is now at number 61 in the top, the second-best ranking of a Romanian athlete after Sorana Cirstea (26th).

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)