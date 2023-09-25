Sports

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan wins WTA 125 title in Parma

25 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan claimed her third career WTA 125 title this past weekend after defeating top seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-1 to win the Parma Ladies Open. 

Bogdan won the final in Parma, Italy, in one hour and 53 minutes. 

"Last year when I lost [in the semifinals], I said, 'I really want to come back here in this beautiful place, in this beautiful club, and I want to win this tournament,'" Bogdan said after the final, quoted by Wtatennis.com. "It's such a nice atmosphere, it's such a nice club. And I love playing in Italy, I love being in Italy, and this time I made it, and I'm really happy."

Ana Bogdan has three WTA 125 titles in her record, obtained in Iasi in 2022 and 2023, and now in Parma.

After Saturday's victory, the Romanian tennis player jumped 10 spots in the WTA singles ranking. With a total of 992 points, Bogdan is now at number 61 in the top, the second-best ranking of a Romanian athlete after Sorana Cirstea (26th).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan wins WTA 125 title in Parma

25 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan claimed her third career WTA 125 title this past weekend after defeating top seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-1 to win the Parma Ladies Open. 

Bogdan won the final in Parma, Italy, in one hour and 53 minutes. 

"Last year when I lost [in the semifinals], I said, 'I really want to come back here in this beautiful place, in this beautiful club, and I want to win this tournament,'" Bogdan said after the final, quoted by Wtatennis.com. "It's such a nice atmosphere, it's such a nice club. And I love playing in Italy, I love being in Italy, and this time I made it, and I'm really happy."

Ana Bogdan has three WTA 125 titles in her record, obtained in Iasi in 2022 and 2023, and now in Parma.

After Saturday's victory, the Romanian tennis player jumped 10 spots in the WTA singles ranking. With a total of 992 points, Bogdan is now at number 61 in the top, the second-best ranking of a Romanian athlete after Sorana Cirstea (26th).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria