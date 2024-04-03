Romania’s George Enescu International Competition announces jury members

Pianists Lylia Zilberstein and Vovka Ashkenazy, cellist David Geringas, violinists Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Shlomo Mintz, and Mihaela Martin, and composers Zygmunt Krauze and Magnus Lindberg will be part of the juries of this year’s George Enescu International Competition.

This year’s event, which has sections dedicated to cello, violin, piano, and composition, is scheduled to take place in Bucharest between August 31 and September 27.

David Geringas will preside over the cello section jury, which also includes cellists Leonid Gorokhov, Meehae Ryo, Valentin Răduțiu, Marin Cazacu, Enrico Dindo and Arto Nora. Starting with the semifinals, they will be joined by artist management executive Charlotte Lee and cellist Raimund Trenkler, also the president of the board of administration of the Kronberg Academy Foundation. The cello section of the competition takes place between September 1 and September 10.

Dmitry Sitkovetsky will be the president of the violin section jury, working alongside violinists Mihaela Martin, Liviu Prunaru, Silvia Marcovici, Shlomo Mintz, Boris Garlitsky, and David Halen. Starting with the semifinals, Doug Sheldon, the founder and managing partner of Sheldon Artists, and Didier de Cottignies, the artistic manager of the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, will join them. The violin section takes place between September 7 and September 16.

Lylia Zilberstein will head the piano section jury, evaluating contestants alongside pianists Dana Borșan, Andrei Pisarev, Vovka Ashkenazy, Luiza Borac, Alexander Shtarkman, and Sina Kloke. Artistic management consultant Martin Campbell White and pianist Simon Trpčeski will join them starting with the semifinals. The piano section takes place between September 13 and September 22.

Polish composer and pianist Zygmunt Krauze will be the president of the composition jury, which also includes composers Tim Benjamin, Dan Dediu, Adrian Iorgulescu, Doina Rotaru, Pascal Dusapin, Outi Tarkiainen, Jennifer Higdon, Magnus Lindberg, Gerard McBurney, and Elsa Vautrain, artistic director of Universal Music - Durand Salabert Eschig.

Registrations for the 2024 edition of the competition are open until May 10 for the piano, violin, and cello sections and until June 30 for the composition section.

(Photo: Alex Damian, courtesy of the organizers)

