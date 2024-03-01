Romania's George Enescu Competition promoted in European cities with series of conferences, recitals

Conferences and recitals will be held in various European cities to promote the 19th edition of the George Enescu International Competition. The events will be organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Ministry of Culture, along with ARTEXIM.

The George Enescu International Competition is open to musicians from all over the world born after August 1, 1989, and aims to promote and support young talents by offering prizes and career-launching opportunities, just as George Enescu supported the young musicians of his time. The 19th edition of the event will take place in Bucharest from August 31 to September 27, 2024.

Besides the competitive aspect, the competition's repertoire is designed to introduce and spread the musical creation of George Enescu among the young generation of musicians worldwide. In this context, a series of conferences and recitals will take place in some of the most important European cultural centers, marking the presence and influence of Romanian music in the global cultural landscape.

The competition will have four sections, namely composition, cello, violin, and piano. Each highlights the evolution and impact of Enescu's music in the context of modern Europe, as well as his influence on other figures in music.

The recitals will give the audience the opportunity to listen to chamber works from the creation of George Enescu and other Romanian and international composers, performed by winners and laureates of previous editions of the George Enescu International Competition in prestigious halls and music academies across Europe.

The events will take place in Vienna (March 4), Madrid (April 15), Chișinău (April 28), London (April 27), Budapest, Brussels, and Lisbon, according to News.ro. Dates for the latter three will be announced.

The George Enescu International Competition is one of the most prestigious classical music competitions in the world, held every two years in Bucharest, Romania. Founded in 1958, the competition aims to discover and promote talented young musicians from around the world and to celebrate the musical legacy of the Romanian composer George Enescu.

