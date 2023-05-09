Defense

Junction Strike 23: Military exercise of the Special Operations Forces starts in Romania

09 May 2023

Junction Strike 2023, “the largest exercise of the Special Operations Forces,” started in Romania on May 8 and is scheduled to end on May 18, the Ministry of Defense said.

The exercise takes place in training facilities of the Romanian Army and the areas around the towns of Babadag, Bacău, Câmpia Turzii, Constanța, Cincu, Deda, Mangalia, Mărăcineni, Mihail Kogălniceanu, Răstolița, Reghin, Târgu-Mureș, Tulcea and Ungheni.

Junction Strike 23 brings together more than 500 Romanian soldiers and about 100 land, air and naval technical means, as well as roughly 100 foreign military personnel from allied countries such as Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United States of America. Military personnel from partner countries such as Georgia, Jordan and the Republic of Moldova will also participate as observers.

“The main purpose of this complex exercise is to certify three NATO capability targets - a maritime Special Operations Forces group, a land Special Operations Forces group and a rotary wing Air Special Operations detachment,” reads the press release from the Ministry of Defense.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

1

