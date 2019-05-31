New Romanian app helps users find new friends to go out with

In a time when, especially in the big cities, the young people tend to isolate themselves, four Romanian entrepreneurs have launched a new app aimed at making users go out more.

The team behind the app, which is called Jumppi, is made up of three programmers and a designer. They are Andrei Stoiculescu - CEO, Andrei Gubceac - IOS developer, Vlad Murzea - Android developer and Cosmin Maxim - User interface Experience.

Jumppi’s story started in 2016 and the four entrepreneurs developed it in their spare time, after work.

“The trend in society is to share as much as possible - activities, resources. For example, Tinder is a dating app and if someone would have told us about it 15 years ago, I believe no one would have expected it to be successful. The same happened with Uber or others. Well, we thought that the same thing could happen when it comes to doing activities – going out for a beer or to see a movie, because in big cities there is a tendency for people to be more and more isolated, there are studies that say this,” Andrei Stoiculescu told local Economica.net.

Jumppi can be downloaded both from Google Play and the App Store. Once the user logs in with his Facebook account, he/she must select at least three activities or hobbies he/she is generally interested in. Then he or she will have the option either to participate in an activity created by another user or to create a new activity and wait for others to join. The user has to say what he/she wants to do (for example, to go out for dinner, to play squash or to walk in the park), set the time and place, and, optionally, add extra details such as conversation topics or what type of people he/she wants to meet.

The four entrepreneurs plan to upgrade the app in the coming period, and Andrei Stoiculescu believes 20,000 people will download Jumppi by the end of the year.

