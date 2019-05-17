Romanian app awarded at competition for travel innovators organized in Amsterdam

Romanian travel app Questo won the People’s Choice Award at Phocuswright Europe, one of the biggest travel conferences in the world, which was organized in Amsterdam on May 15-16. The votes were cast by an audience of savvy travel executives and investors who chose the best startup in the Phocuswright Battleground competition out of the top 8 most innovative travel startups in EMEA, according to a press release.

“This award represents an important recognition for Questo and offers a strong signal about how tours and activities will be disrupted by technology and gamification” Questo CEO Alex Govoreanu said.

“We have received significant interest from top tour operators and travel agencies in Europe that will help us market our game to tourists traveling around Europe. Because we are disrupting the USD 160+ billion global market for tours and activities, we attracted the attention of several high-level investors as we are about to launch a funding round this summer that will help us boost our growth globally,” he added.

Questo is a city exploration game launched about two years ago by Romanians Alex Govoreanu and Claudiu Petria. App users discover new places and their hidden stories by going on “quest” missions that require solving riddles and following clues.

Questo is currently present in 40 European cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome or Berlin, and offers a total of 100 quests. So far, more than 40,000 people finished at least one Questo mission, walking more than 100.000 kilometers to discover popular and hidden locations, as well as local stories.

Questo is also a previous winner of the Booking.com Booster Lab 2018 in Tel Aviv.

(Photo source: Questo)