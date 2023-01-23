Sales of Greek retailer Jumbo accelerate in Q4 in Romania

Greek retailer Jumbo, with a broad assortment of goods ranging from toys to home decorations, said that its sales in Romania soared by annual rates of between 21% YoY and 43% YoY during the last three months of 2022, pushing up the full-year growth rate to 10%, Profit.ro reported.

The retailer opened its 16th store in Sibiu in November.

In 2021, Jumbo's sales in Romania increased by 7%, easing from 13% in 2020. The results in 2021 were impacted by the supply chain crunch and the introduction of the obligation to present the green certificate when entering the stores.

At the group level, Jumbo's sales rose by around 14% YoY, beating initial estimates.

