Business

Sales of Greek retailer Jumbo accelerate in Q4 in Romania

23 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek retailer Jumbo, with a broad assortment of goods ranging from toys to home decorations, said that its sales in Romania soared by annual rates of between 21% YoY and 43% YoY during the last three months of 2022, pushing up the full-year growth rate to 10%, Profit.ro reported.

The retailer opened its 16th store in Sibiu in November.

In 2021, Jumbo's sales in Romania increased by 7%, easing from 13% in 2020. The results in 2021 were impacted by the supply chain crunch and the introduction of the obligation to present the green certificate when entering the stores.

At the group level, Jumbo's sales rose by around 14% YoY, beating initial estimates.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Sales of Greek retailer Jumbo accelerate in Q4 in Romania

23 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek retailer Jumbo, with a broad assortment of goods ranging from toys to home decorations, said that its sales in Romania soared by annual rates of between 21% YoY and 43% YoY during the last three months of 2022, pushing up the full-year growth rate to 10%, Profit.ro reported.

The retailer opened its 16th store in Sibiu in November.

In 2021, Jumbo's sales in Romania increased by 7%, easing from 13% in 2020. The results in 2021 were impacted by the supply chain crunch and the introduction of the obligation to present the green certificate when entering the stores.

At the group level, Jumbo's sales rose by around 14% YoY, beating initial estimates.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years