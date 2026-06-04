Joyson Safety puts Hunedoara automotive plant up for sale, consolidates operations in Arad

Automotive safety systems manufacturer Joyson Safety Systems has put its production facility in Ribița, Hunedoara county, up for sale as part of a broader consolidation of its Romanian operations. The sale process will be managed by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which made the announcement.

The decision comes as Joyson Safety Systems concentrates its manufacturing activities at its production hub in Arad, where it develops integrated automotive safety solutions for major vehicle manufacturers and suppliers in Western Europe.

The facility in Ribița has been used for the production of steering wheels and seat belts. The site benefits from access to the A1 motorway, part of the Pan-European Corridor IV connecting western Romania with the Port of Constanța and European markets.

The industrial property occupies a 6.5-hectare plot and includes approximately 15,000 square meters of production, research, and storage space distributed across three buildings. An additional 2,000 square meters are dedicated to offices and employee facilities.

According to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, the facility is fully equipped for industrial operations and includes infrastructure such as industrial ventilation systems, epoxy flooring, laboratory and research areas, a hydrant network, and extensive outdoor platforms.

Rodica Târcavu, Partner Industrial Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, stated: “The industrial and logistics sector remains the most active segment of the real estate market, but we are witnessing a profound transformation process, driven by the need for operational efficiency and adaptation to new sustainability standards. For manufacturers and occupiers of industrial spaces, optimizing operations is no longer just an option, but a strategic necessity in a context marked by volatile logistics costs and pressure to reduce delivery times.”

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Joyson Safety Systems is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive safety components and systems, serving major car manufacturers across global markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)