Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires to concert in Bucharest in 2023

Johnny Depp and the Hollywood Vampires will concert in Bucharest on June 8, 2023, at Romexpo. The band consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, aside from the actor.

The Vampires will tour across Europe next summer, and will also visit the UK, Turkey, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria, Slovakia, and Germany. The concert in Bucharest, however, is the very first of the tour.

Hollywood Vampires were supposed to tour Europe in 2021 but had to delay because of the pandemic.

“It’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of COVID,” said lead singer Alice Cooper, cited by Kerrang. “I can't wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation,” he added.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest will go on pre-sale starting on November 2, and can be bought from November 4, 10 AM, on the Eventim and IaBilet platforms. Early bird tickets range from RON 269 (EUR 54.75) to RON 429 (EUR 87), with pre-sale tickets being slightly more expensive.

The Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2015 to honor the music of the rock stars who died from excess in the 1970s. The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s whose members included Ringo Starr of The Beatles and Keith Moon of The Who. Johnny Depp is one of the band’s guitarists and backing vocalists.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Stefan Sandu)