Viena Magic: Johann Strauss Ensemble to perform in four Romanian cities in December

Johann Strauss Ensemble and master conductor Russell McGregor will return to Romania in December for concerts in Braşov, Cluj, Arad, and Oradea. The shows, part of the Viena Magic national tour, also feature two special guests - soprano Paula Jeckstadt and baritone Michael Havlicheck.

The tour is scheduled to start on December 11 with the first concert at Patria Hall in Braşov, News.ro reported. Next are the shows at the Florin Piersic Cinema in Cluj-Napoca on December 12, Ioan Slavici Classical Theatre in Arad on December 13, and Speranţa Baptist Church in Oradea on December 14.

The Viena Magic concept includes a varied program of classical music, from famous waltzes to opera arias by great composers such as Johann Strauss I and II, Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Lehar, Karel Komzak or Julius Fucik.

Tickets can be purchased from the venues’ ticket offices or online at Iabilet.ro, Ticketnet.ro, or Bilete.ro. Prices vary depending on location and category.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)