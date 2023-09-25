Events

100 years of Disney celebrated in Bucharest with special concert

25 September 2023

The most famous theme songs from Disney productions will be performed live in Bucharest this fall during the special event Disney 100: The Concert. The event will be completed by a multimedia show and video projections from famous films released during the 100 years of Disney.

The concert will take place at Sala Palatului in downtown Bucharest on November 2.

The playlist includes the most loved songs from Beauty and the BeastFrozenThe Lion KingStar Wars, or Marvel performed by artists such as Ben Forster, Adrian Hansel, Nadia Boule, Alina Eremia, Alina Sorescu, Vlad Miriță, Ana Cebotari, and Lucian Ghimiş.

According to the organizers: "the concert marks 100 years since the founding of one of the largest multimedia companies in the world and brings the entire Disney universe to Bucharest, on the stage of Sala Palatului. Elite artists from the UK and Greece take the stage alongside well-known names from the Romanian music industry in a live show, accompanied by an orchestra made up of 56 instrumentalists."

Tickets for the Disney concert in Bucharest are on sale on More.com for prices starting at RON 162. Access for children up to 3 years old is free, but the child cannot occupy a seat. Children over the age of 3 pay full tickets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

