Romanian IT company uses its chatbot technology to help Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war

Targu Mures-based IT company Happy Recruiters also joined the local efforts to offer support to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the ongoing war in their country. It decided to use its Dora technology to support the people and streamline the help provided by individuals, NGOs, or state authorities.

Dora is a recruitment chatbot that helps connect qualified candidates with companies.

“Due to the large number of people who are crossing the borders to Ukraine neighbouring countries, it is essential to know what kind of help to provide. Dora technology will collect this information from the people who are on the way to the Ukraine border and share it with NGOs, state authorities and other organizations providing help to the Ukrainian people who are leaving their country because of the war. NGOs and/or authorities will directly contact the persons who need help,” the company explained.

The IT firm has launched a dedicated online platform where refugees can get in touch with Dora to ask for help. The chatbot will speak English, Romanian, Slovakian, Polish, Hungarian, and Ukrainian.

The collected information will be accessible on Google Drive with access prior to verification of the NGOs and authorities involved. Then, the NGOs and/or authorities will directly contact the persons who need help.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dora by Happy Recruiter)