Politics

JHA Council in December not to vote on Romania's Schengen membership

29 November 2023

There will not be a vote on Romania's and Bulgaria's Schengen membership in the Council of Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) on December 4-5, sources familiar with the matter told HotNews.ro.

The accession of the two countries to the Schengen area is on the agenda of the JHA Council on December 4-5.

However, there will not be a vote, given that the Netherlands, where elections have just been held, has not given its consent for Bulgaria's accession, which is bundled with Romania.

According to the same sources, the authorities in Bucharest will try to convene an extraordinary Council of the JHA after mid-December, where the accession in two steps, with the entry of air borders, from March 2024, will be discussed. However, this is a highly positive scenario.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

There will not be a vote on Romania's and Bulgaria's Schengen membership in the Council of Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) on December 4-5, sources familiar with the matter told HotNews.ro.

The accession of the two countries to the Schengen area is on the agenda of the JHA Council on December 4-5.

However, there will not be a vote, given that the Netherlands, where elections have just been held, has not given its consent for Bulgaria's accession, which is bundled with Romania.

According to the same sources, the authorities in Bucharest will try to convene an extraordinary Council of the JHA after mid-December, where the accession in two steps, with the entry of air borders, from March 2024, will be discussed. However, this is a highly positive scenario.

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

